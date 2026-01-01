APIW President’s Message

Dear Members:

It’s finally here—APIW’s 50th anniversary! We are thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone with a full year of special moments, culminating in our Anniversary Gala this November 3 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.





Our organization continues to grow at a remarkable pace, as does the reach of our network across the country. I am deeply grateful for the dedication and passion of our network chairs and board members, whose leadership and enthusiasm ensure that we continue to serve our members nationwide with purpose and impact.





I recently returned from a week spent with my college girlfriends, reflecting on how we have sustained our friendships for more than 35 years. Their kindness, authenticity, inclusiveness, and unwavering support remind me why I am so passionate about leading APIW. I see that same spirit reflected here—women supporting women and valuing the allies who stand beside us.





Over the past year, I have witnessed many women navigate significant career transitions, whether by choice or through unexpected job loss. Time and again, the APIW community has stepped in with compassion and action: How can we help? Who can we connect you with? I consistently hear how meaningful it is to belong to a community that shows up to lift one another higher.





Our theme for this landmark year is Celebrate. Appreciate. Elevate. We will celebrate the trailblazers whose vision and perseverance paved the way, appreciate the professionals whose contributions strengthen our field today, and elevate the next generation of leaders to reach their fullest potential.



As we enter this new era at APIW, we are excited to unveil our new website! Our upgraded platform offers a variety of features designed to keep you informed, connected, and engaged. We hope you enjoy navigating through and learning more about what APIW has to offer.





Thank you, our extraordinary members, for being part of this journey and for celebrating with us throughout this historic year.